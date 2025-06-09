Tavea faces shortage of safe drinking water

[Photo: FILE]

About 257 people living in 47 households on Tavea Island in Bua are facing water shortages as their water tanks run dry and mainland water supplies become unreliable.

Villagers are now relying on an alternative water source, travelling by boat to collect water for their daily needs.

Tavea Village Headman Josevata Veibete says villagers are doing their best to conserve water and find ways to ensure everyone has access to it.

“The water issue has been ongoing here on Tavea Island. We have been trying our best to find ways to conserve and store water. It is the dry season, and we need water. Thankfully, there is another water source nearby that we are currently relying on. What you are seeing is the reality of life here on the island.”

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Veibete says villagers are also helping one another, especially those without boats and the elderly, whenever someone travels to collect water.

However, reaching the alternative water source is not easy, as villagers must travel by boat and bring the water back to the island.

Village nurse Sinate Taufa says the distance also makes everyday tasks, such as washing clothes, more difficult.

“We are thankful that whenever we get the chance to come and fetch water, we take it. We also ask boat owners if we can come along to do our laundry because this is the only available water source, and it is far from the island. Transporting water back to the island is another challenge.”

Despite these challenges, villagers continue to support one another as they try to meet their daily water needs.

However, concerns remain about the quality and safety of the water they are using, with the village nurse worried about possible health risks.