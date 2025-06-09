Tailevu focus on discipline ahead of semifinal

[Pic:Tailevu Rugby/Facebook]

Discipline has been a key focus for Tailevu as they prepare to face Nadroga in their Skipper Cup semifinal in Suva on Saturday.

Captain Eparama Sailo says the team must be clinical and hold on to possession if they’re to secure a place in the final.

Sailo says Tailevu have taken the season one game at a time. After reaching the semifinals last year, the side is determined to go one step further this weekend.

He says the team’s goal is to win both the Skipper Cup and the Farebrother Trophy, but the job is not yet done.

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Tailevu will meet Nadroga at HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday at 3pm. In another semifinal, Nadi hosts Naitasiri.

In the Subrails Marama semifinals, Nadi play and defending champs Namosi faces Nasinu.

Fans in Fiji and overseas can watch the action live on pay-per-view through VITI+.

Local fans can watch either the games in Suva or Nadi for $29, while overseas access is available for $59.