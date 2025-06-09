Association backs illegal taxi crackdown

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Taxi Association has strongly endorsed the statement by Accident Compensation Commission Fiji Executive Chairman Maritino Nemani calling for a crackdown on illegal taxi operators.

Association President Mohammed Faiyaz says the continued tolerance of unlawful transport services raises serious questions about the state of law and order in Fiji.

He says illegal taxis, unauthorized ride-hailing applications and unlicensed drivers were operating with apparent impunity, while legitimate taxi operators were being made to comply with increasingly demanding regulatory requirements.

“Why are the authorities openly tolerating illegal taxis? What message are they sending about respect for the law in this country? The LTA and Police exist to enforce the law. If they are not enforcing it, then what exactly are they doing?”

Article continues after advertisement

Faiyaz says the authorities appeared not only to be turning a blind eye to illegal operations, but increasingly sympathizing with those breaking the law.

“We hear excuses about unemployment, poverty and inadequate transport services. These may be genuine problems, but since when did economic hardship become a licence to break the law? Are we now saying that laws apply only to those who choose to obey them?”

He said legitimate taxi operators invested substantial sums in permits, vehicle maintenance, inspections, insurance and other regulatory obligations, only to face unfair competition from operators who disregarded these requirements.

Faiyaz says the ACCF Chair had rightly highlighted the serious safety risks associated with unlicensed passenger transport, particularly where provisional license holders were carrying paying passengers.

He says the industry was already struggling with rising operating costs, declining earnings and serious security concerns, including attacks on taxi drivers, robberies, theft, threats, verbal abuse and harassment.

The Association is calling on the LTA and Fiji Police Force to immediately launch sustained enforcement operations against illegal taxis, investigate unauthorized transport applications, enforce licensing requirements and strengthen protection for taxi drivers.