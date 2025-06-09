Dry season could affect NFA operations

[Photo: FILE]

The National Fire Authority is warning that prolonged dry conditions linked to El Niño could affect its firefighting operations as water sources are proving to decline.

Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the drying up of ponds and falling water levels in rivers could create challenges for firefighters, as water remains a critical resource in responding to fires.

Sowane is urging members of the public to use water responsibly and avoid unnecessary wastage, particularly as the country faces an extended period of dry conditions.

He says people should also repair leaking taps immediately, noting that water wastage has been observed in both rural villages and urban areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Sowane warns that if the condition continues, it could affect the authority’s ability to deliver its services effectively.

“This also affects our service delivery because water is our main resource for firefighting. Should the drought continue, it will definitely affect our service delivery”

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government Maciu Naulumisa says the NFA must remain prepared to respond to emergencies while ensuring its critical operations continue during unexpected disruptions.

Naulumisa says the effects of dry conditions linked to El Nino are already being observed in some communities.

He says that this also highlight the importance of training and equipping firefighters with the skills needed to respond effectively to emergencies under difficult conditions.