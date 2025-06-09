‘Glee’ to return in reboot for Disney+ and Hulu

[Source: Reuters]

“Glee,” the hit musical comedy-drama television series, is set to return in ​a reboot, streaming services Disney+ and Hulu announced ‌on Wednesday.

“It’s official, Glee is returning,” the platforms said in a joint Instagram post, though they provided no additional details ​about the project or its release timeline.

The ​reboot revives Ryan Murphy’s television series, which premiered ⁠on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons ​through 2015.

Set in Lima, Ohio, the show followed ​members of a high school glee club as they navigated adolescence, friendships and personal challenges.

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The series featured a cast that ​combined established actors and emerging talent, including Lea Michele, ​Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and Darren Criss.

“Glee” became a ‌cultural ⁠phenomenon, earning Golden Globe awards for best television series, comedy or musical, in 2010 and 2011.

The show was known for its wide-ranging musical performances, covering ​songs such as ​Journey’s “Don’t Stop ⁠Believin,'” Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” while also popularizing mash-up numbers that ​blended multiple songs into a single performance.

The ​series ⁠has also been associated with the deaths of three cast members: Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died in ⁠2013; ​Mark Salling, who portrayed Noah ​Puckerman, died in 2018; and Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, died ​in 2020.