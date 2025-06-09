NFA plans 10-storey headquarters

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

The National Fire Authority plans to build a 10-storey headquarters at Komo Park in Samabula, Suva, as part of its 2027–2031 National Strategic Development Plan.

Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the authority has secured a two-acre lease at Komo Park, with an architectural consultant appointed to finalize the building plans.

Sowane says the current headquarters at the Suva Fire Station has become congested following the authority’s growth and the establishment of additional departments over the years.

He says the proposed building will provide the NFA with adequate space to support its expanding operations and improve its service delivery.

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The new headquarters is also expected to include a command centre that could serve as a national or regional emergency coordination hub, allowing government agencies and

emergency response teams to work together during major disasters.

“These two plans are already in our five-year strategic plan. So within the five years, beginning this year and up to 2031, we are expected to have these two great facilities up and running.”

Sowane says the authority is exploring funding options, including commercial loans and donor assistance, to support the project.He says part of the building could be leased to generate revenue and help repay the loans used to finance its construction.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Naulumisa says infrastructure development will be a key priority under the NFA’s five-year strategic plan, alongside technological advancement, workforce development and improved operational readiness.

Naulumisa says proposed infrastructure projects must be supported by sound business cases, appropriate funding arrangements, realistic implementation timelines and clear performance measures.

The proposed headquarters is part of the NFA’s broader plans to strengthen its operational capacity and ensure it is better equipped to respond to emergencies and disasters across Fiji.