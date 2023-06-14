People need to meet criteria: Kamikamica

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader and Coalition Committee Chair Manoa Kamikamica.

The coalition parties in government have all agreed that those applying for positions on government boards need to meet the criteria in place.

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader and Coalition Committee Chair Manoa Kamikamica says appointments of people to boards were one of the main agenda items in the coalition committee meeting yesterday.

Kamikamica confirms that this was raised by the parties and that an understanding has been reached following the meeting.

“That was a point of discussion; all the parties have submitted names, but sometimes those names may not meet the criteria, so that’s generally accepted. We have agreed on a board level that we need to have competent people.”

Kamikamica says appointments for heads of missions were also discussed, and the same understanding is being reached that people competent for the job are appointed.