Pavement works to begin at Suva bus stand

[ Source: suvacitycouncil ]

Pavement works at Suva Bus Stand are set to begin on Tuesday and are expected to finish by 18th of next month.

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau in a statement highlighted that site inspection revealed that the existing pavement material had poor stability, prompting plans to mill and replace the surface with new material, stabilized with cement to form a stronger base.

Ro Filipe says the deterioration of the bus stand’s surface was initially caused by poor drainage, leading to silt buildup in catch pits.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Roads Authority started jetting the drainage system in December last year but faced delays due to debris, including plastic bottles, obstructing the culverts.

To further improve drainage, additional catch pits and culverts were recommended for installation, addressing severe water ponding in the area.

However, this faced additional challenges due to the hard coral base encountered during installation.

Due to wet weather and limited working hours, the Suva City Council has agreed to temporarily relocate the portion of buses to a car park area, allowing for daytime work to speed up the process.

Ro Filipe has urged the FRA and SCC to prioritize safety and ensure the project is completed with high quality and within the planned timeline.