Partnership powers new beginning for two women

In a touching show of community support and government action, two women who once lived in unsafe conditions have been given new homes.

The program is a joint effort involving the Ministry, local councils, the Public Housing Board, and NGOs, all working together to deliver affordable and secure housing.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the move is not just about building homes, but restoring dignity to people who have been left behind.

“Today is a different day for these two ladies. They are stepping into a home where they will enjoy the comfort, companionship, and stability that everyone deserves. This is the kind of initiative we want to showcase — where government, communities, and partners come together to uplift lives.”

The initiative supports the National Housing Policy 2025–2030, which aims to upgrade informal settlements and improve housing access for low-income families.

Nalumisa says the government remains committed to ensuring every Fijian has access to safe, affordable housing but it will require everyone’s support, including businesses and civil society.

The Public Housing Board played a key role in helping the women not only find a home but also secure the documents and support they needed.

The Minister is also encouraging the public and organisations to donate items such as groceries, toiletries, and household goods to support ongoing projects.

More initiatives are planned, all aimed at easing the pressures of urban living while empowering vulnerable communities.

