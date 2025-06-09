Parliament clears referendum path

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The National Referendum Bill 2025 has been passed unanimously in Parliament, clearing the way for the country to establish its first legal framework for conducting national referendums.

The Bill was tabled by Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, who said the legislation fills a long-standing gap by setting out how a referendum must be administered, who can vote, and how results are managed.

Turaga said the Bill is essential because, although the Constitution requires a referendum for certain amendments, no law previously existed to guide how such a vote should be carried out.

Article continues after advertisement

The new framework assigns the Electoral Commission to run the process, outlines offences such as impersonation and undue influence, and ensures polling stations are accessible, with voting day declared a public holiday.

“The Bill ensures voter eligibility, polling procedures, ballot integrity, accessibility of polling stations, and publication of official results. It also ensures that no Fijian is disadvantaged in exercising their democratic right.”



Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Bill also follows a Supreme Court opinion earlier this year, which clarified thresholds for when a referendum must occur.

Turaga stressed that the legislation is about empowering citizens, safeguarding the vote, and ensuring any national decision-making process is transparent and credible.

The Bill has now been referred to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, which will report back to Parliament next year before a final debate and vote.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.