Ozone layer protection gains momentum in the Pacific

Fiji is strengthening its leadership in climate action by enforcing ozone protection measures and phasing out harmful substances.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu outlined Fiji’s commitment to the Kigali Amendment and efforts to reduce ozone-depleting substances.

He said the country has a robust system regulating imports and exports of controlled substances, developed with border agencies and guided by standard operating procedures.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji has established a robust system for regulating imports and exports of controlled substance through collaboration with our border control agencies by co-creating standard operating procedures to guide the process.”

Bulitavu noted that imports of hydrochlorofluorocarbons have steadily declined since 2010, thanks to partnership with government ministries, the private sector, communities, and regional partners.

He added that Fiji’s strong enforcement framework and training programs have positioned the country as a regional leader in climate action.

UNEP Deputy Director Elizabeth Mrema stressed that protecting the ozone layer prevents millions of skin cancer cases globally and contributes to Sustainable Development Goal 3 on health and well-being.

“By protecting the ozone layer, it prevents an estimated two million cases of skin cancer every year. And thus, it supports Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is on good health and well-being.”

Both leaders emphasized that the Montreal Protocol is not just an ozone treaty but a climate treaty, with partnership key to reducing warming and safeguarding the planet for future generations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.