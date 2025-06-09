Online Safety Act review planned

[file photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica confirms that the government will undertake a comprehensive review of the Online Safety Act 2018, alongside strengthening child protection measures in Fiji’s digital space.

During his ministerial statement in Parliament, Kamikamica described the Act as a landmark piece of legislation when it was introduced six years ago to address growing concerns such as cyberbullying and image-based abuse.

However, he says that despite the Act requiring a biannual review, none had been carried out to date.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica

“In recognition of this gap, the Government has also prioritized the review of the Online Safety Act. The Online Safety Commission is already working in close collaboration with the Fiji Law Reform Commission, the AG’s Office, and the Ministry to prepare for this important process, which will include national comprehensive consultations. “

The Communications Minister says the areas that are being considered subject to the consultation outcomes include strengthening definitions, introducing new categories of offences, expanding regulatory powers and safeguards, stronger penalties for non-compliance with the law, and broadening the scope of online harms covered under the law.

He stresses that the review and its amendments will ensure that the law continues to safeguard citizens, especially the most vulnerable, against the evolving challenges of online activity.

