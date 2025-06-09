One teen’s fight against cancer

Childhood cancer survivor Luisa Tacikalou is urging parents and caregivers not to ignore early signs.

She states seeking medical help early can save lives.

Luisa was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 14.

Article continues after advertisement

She describes her journey as painful and isolating but stresses that early treatment made all the difference.

She encourages families to face cancer with courage and act fast when symptoms appear.

“I lost a lot of weight, and sometimes I couldn’t even recognize myself in the mirror. Emotionally, I felt alone so much most of the time, especially when I struggled through periods of days and nights. There were times when I actually believed it might be my last day.”

Meanwhile, Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica calls on businesses to hold awareness sessions.

He asks all Fijians to support children fighting cancer

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.