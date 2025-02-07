Officers questioned in relation to Mock’s death

The officers at the Namaka Police Station were the last to be in contact with Richard Mock, whose body was found in Nasau last week.

This information has been gathered during the investigation as the officers piece together the timeline of events and circumstances surrounding his death.

Officers on duty at the Namaka Station at the time of the arrest of the late Mock have been questioned via Video Recorded Interviews.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the investigation, headed by a team from the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters, has completed the questioning process.

Tudravu says they are now in the process of compiling all statements, along with forensic evidence before the file is submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tudravu has assured Mock’s family that a transparent investigation will be conducted and independent legal advice will be sought from the ODPP.

He is again calling on the public to trust the investigative process, as the Force has nothing to hide.

He stresses that he has made it clear that if there are claims against police officers, due process will follow, and officers must stand ready to face the consequences of their actions.