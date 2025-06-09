Nursing student to front court over alleged fraud

[Source: File Photo]

A 21-year-old nursing student of Lajonia, Labasa, has been charged by the Fiji Police Force Cyber-Crime Task-force team for obtaining financial advantage.

It is believed that on 18th May, this year, the accused obtained $150 from the victim through the mobile money transfer platform.

Investigation revealed that the victim was at home going through his social media account, when he came across a post for the sale of a phone valued at $800 that was advertised under a fake account name.

The victim sent a message to the account holder where they started conversing about the phone.

The accused sent the picture of the phone and a photo of a fake ID that had convinced the victim.

The next day, the victim sent $150.00 for the deposit of the phone.

Afterward, the victim tried to contact the accused but was unsuccessful.

The matter was then reported by the victim at Tavua Police Station

The accused was charged and will be produced at Labasa Magistrate Court later today.

