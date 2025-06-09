No qualified person for AG in government: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [file photo]

The government is facing a leadership vacuum at the heart of its legal system, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirming there is currently no constitutionally qualified Attorney General in the coalition government.

The issue stems from ongoing investigations into Acting AG Siromi Turaga, whose future now lies in the hands of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s program “Na Noda Paraiminisita”, Rabuka said no one within the current coalition meets the constitutional criteria to serve as AG.

“There is currently no one in government right now or the coalition government that was voted in by Fijians that has the constitutional approval and qualification to take up the AG position.”

Rabuka signaled a rare openness to reaching across the floor.

“We even have some in the cabinet but in the Opposition, so if they want to take up that position, they can come to our side. But if there is none, then this will force us to get someone from outside that is approved by law and constitution.”

The AG role is key to legal governance and constitutional compliance and filling it may now require bipartisan cooperation or an external appointment.

