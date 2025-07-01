Niudamu condemns attacks on temples

Assistant Minister for Justice, Josaia Niudamu, has strongly condemned recent acts of sacrilege against Hindu places of worship, calling them “morally and ethically wrong” and a “grave violation” of the right to freedom of belief.

Niudamu reminded the public that sacrilege is a serious criminal offence under Section 305 of the Crimes Act 2009, carrying a maximum penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

He described the attacks as not only criminal but also an assault on human dignity and a direct challenge to Fiji’s core values of tolerance and multiculturalism.

Article continues after advertisement



Ratu Josaia Niudamu, Assistant Minister for Justice [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

“Places of worship are sacred spaces meant for peace, reflection, and community. They must be protected at all costs.”

The Assistant Minister urged traditional iTaukei leaders and pastors to have open conversations with youth about the importance of respecting all faiths and beliefs. He emphasized that such dialogue should be part of everyday family life to promote understanding and harmony.

“Enough is enough. Our Hindu families deserve protection, and as a nation, we must come together to uphold respect for every religion practiced in Fiji.”

Niudamu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding religious freedom and promoting national unity in Fiji’s diverse society.

Community leaders are encouraged to increase dialogue and education efforts in response to these disturbing incidents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.