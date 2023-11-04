NGO Coalition on Human Rights stands with Palestinian people

[Source: CCF]

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights is calling on the government to use their diplomatic channels to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the Israel and Palestinian conflict.

In a statement issued today, the coalition says our leaders should support international efforts in providing humanitarian aid to the affected region, and to publically express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Coalition says the Palestinian struggle resonates with all who believe in justice, equality and the fundamental rights of every human being.

It says that as witnesses to the harrowing events unfolding in Palestine, the Coalition is compelled to raise its voice against the grave injustices and human rights violations that have plagued the region for decades.

The Coalition also condemns the State of Israel for its actions that amount to war crimes and calls on the international community, including the International Criminal Court and the United Nations to investigate these allegations thoroughly and hold those responsible accountable.

According to the statement, the recent escalation of violence in Gaza and the West Bank have brought to the forefront the dire situation faced by millions of Palestinians.

It adds the images of destruction, stories of families torn apart and the cries of children caught in the crossfire are heart-wrenching.

The Coalition says the world must not ignore these grave violations of human rights and international law.