New outboard Engine for students of Galoa

Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook

Children on Galoa Island will benefit from a new outboard engine, which was handed over by the Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro.

The Yamaha 40-horsepower outboard engine, valued at $7,190, will enhance safety and efficiency in transportation for students of Galoa Island Primary School and Kindergarten, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Radrodro reiterated that this initiative is part of the coalition government’s broader commitment to supporting access to education for those in remote areas.

During the visit to the island, the people of Galoa also had the opportunity to hold a talanoa session with the Minister, during which they highlighted significant challenges faced.

