People in Lautoka and surrounding areas can now access the Lautoka Police Station, located on Drasa Avenue.

The Force’s Lautoka operations are now based at the new station.

The new facility, which cost around $30 million, is set to serve thousands of residents in the Sugar City.

From Monday, the Lautoka Police Clearance Services will also be carried out from the new complex.