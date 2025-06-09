New jetty ends docking woes for Rotuma

The upgraded Rotuma Jetty and improved roads are making transport faster and more reliable for island residents and businesses.

Local Postmaster Richard Naidu said the new infrastructure has brought a remarkable change to daily life.

He noted that the jetty upgrade has solved long-standing problems where vessels often struggled to dock, while poor road conditions once delayed the 10-wheeler supply truck.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now the new jetty allows ships to anchor smoothly, and the improved roads allow our 10-wheeler supply truck to reach us faster.”

Naidu states the improvements have boosted business efficiency and strengthened links between residents and suppliers, ensuring essential goods arrive more quickly and with less difficulty.

He also thanked the government for delivering projects that directly improve livelihoods on the island.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.