New CWMH master plan promises world-class care

The government is set to transform the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva into a modern, world-class facility to meet national and regional healthcare demands.

CWM Medical Superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra outlined this plan during the Fiji Medical Association Annual Conference in Nadi yesterday.

He said the master plan wass a joint effort between CWM Hospital, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Finance, the Australian Government and Johnstown International Development consultants, with hospital staff actively shaping the future despite limited prior experience in master planning.

The plan, he explained targets three main areas.

“So ten years from when the master plan will be completed and will be produced. It might come short, but everything will be, we’ll look at the political drive and also the funding opportunities to fund this.”

Dr Nasera said the clinical services plan evaluates current services, identifies gaps and maps future needs, setting a 700-bed capacity with maternity and paediatric allocations, supported by subdivisional hospitals for tertiary care.

The Health Infrastructure Assessment examines existing buildings, prioritizes urgent upgrades, and implements improvements funded by Australia to maintain quality until the new hospital opens.

The Site Options Analysis assesses seven potential sites, including the current location, using financial and feasibility criteria to select the most suitable site.

Dr Nasedra said integration into Fiji’s health network was essential.

The new hospital will coordinate with subdivisional hospitals, health centers, and private facilities, including St. Giles, MIOT, Oceania, Pacific Specialist Healthcare and Nasese Medical Center.

The goal, he states is to avoid duplication of specialized services such as radiotherapy.

CWM, according to Dr Nasedra will remain a regional referral center for Tuvalu, Nauru, Kiribati, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and Sai Prema Hospital.

He said the master plan was expected to be completed this year with the hospital projected to open by 2035, though early completion is possible if funding and political support align. Donors have already expressed interest.

Once operational, the hospital will address critical resource gaps, enhance patient care, and provide a modern, integrated facility for Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

Dr Nasedra said the plan embodies a decade-long vision for a hospital with cutting-edge infrastructure, comprehensive clinical services and regional leadership, ensuring Fiji’s healthcare meets international standards while serving its population.

