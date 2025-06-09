Nasinu targets jobs and economic growth

The Nasinu Town Council is counting on multi-billion-dollar private sector investment to tackle rising unemployment and crime in the area.

Chief Executive Felix Magnus says Nasinu has the land and human capital needed for growth, but the key challenge remains building a strong local economy.

To address this, major projects are already underway, including the Emerald Bay Project, valued at between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, and the Grace Road Development, a significant commercial expansion.

Magnus says these developments are expected to create jobs for between 10,000 and 15,000 people. He adds that unemployment is the root cause of crime in Nasinu.

“So we’ve trained around about 4,000 youths here in Nasinu. We’ve trained them to get them ready for employment opportunities here in Nasinu. So we hope that the people of Nasinu will be employed here in Nasinu and the people will spend in Nasinu.”

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says the regional market remains a top priority for investment growth.

“And the relationship in the region is very important. So for us to remain competitive in the region, we need to work with other countries.”

Chetty says stronger engagement with regional partners is vital for expanding economic opportunities and attracting more investment.

