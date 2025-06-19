Nalumisa call for action on illegal dumping

[file photo]

The Ministry of Local Government is concerned about the growing problem of poor waste management and illegal dumping in several municipalities.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says these irresponsible practices are damaging the environment, putting public health at risk, and affecting the cleanliness of urban areas. He highlights that this continues to happen despite proper waste disposal services being available.



Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa [file photo]

Nalumisa believes public education is key to long-term solutions and to building a sense of responsibility among citizens.

Article continues after advertisement

“Once people understand the consequences of their actions, like in this case, dumping waste illegally, it’s a cost to the community, a cost to society. Some of this waste is hazardous and poses a serious risk to communities.”

Nalumisa is urging municipal councils to install CCTV in areas where illegal dumping often occurs and to report such incidents immediately.

Minister for Environment Mosese Bulitavu also acknowledges that these issues continue to hinder efforts to protect the environment and threaten public health.

Authorities are calling for stronger enforcement and greater community cooperation to tackle these ongoing challenges.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.