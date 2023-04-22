Muslims gather to celebrate Eid

Muslims converged at mosques around the country this morning to celebrate the annual Eid festival.

After their prayers, believers marked the end of the one-month period of fasting by visiting family and friends to socialize and share food with each other and their community.

Nadera Mosque chair Abdul Hakim says Eid is a significant occasion in the Islamic calendar because Muslims give thanks to God for providing strength and willpower to observe fasting.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a very significant day after fasting for 30 days. This is basically now a celebration where everybody is going to meet their families, friends, and the poor and do some charity so that everybody enjoys this auspicious occasion.”

16-year-old Noman Ali of Nadera says he enjoyed accompanying his father after their Eid prayers to visit family and friends.

“It was very good for us as all the families got together and spend time together in various places, from various religions, everyone sits around and enjoy.”

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn to sunset fasting of Ramadan and falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar.