Moturiki people still waiting for water relief

The people of Moturiki Island in the Lomaiviti Group say they continue to be overlooked as water issues on the island remain unresolved.

Their representative to the Lomaiviti Provincial Council, Sakiasi Karavanua, raised the issue during a council meeting earlier this week, stating that water pipes on the island have been bursting since 2022 with no clear indication of when the matter will be addressed.

Karavanua said they had also requested water tanks, and while previous meetings included assurances that tanks would be provided, nothing has materialized.

He acknowledged the recent presence of a government representative at their district meeting as a positive sign, but emphasized that words must now translate into action.

He also questioned how the people of Moturiki can enjoy good health when such a basic need continues to be out of reach.

Meanwhile, Provincial Administrator Ravuama Nagatalevu confirmed that discussions have been held to replace some pipes and an update is expected soon.

Nagatalevu also issued an apology to the people of Moturiki, revealing that funds originally allocated for water tanks were redirected to support a Minister’s official trip to Lau.

However, he expressed confidence that the government will fulfill its commitment to address the island’s water needs in the new fiscal year.

