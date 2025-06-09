MoH cautiously considering needle-syringe program

The Ministry of Health is cautiously considering the implementation of a needle and syringe program aimed at reducing HIV transmission among intravenous drug users.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa confirms that a dedicated taskforce is currently reviewing strategies to address the growing threat of the virus.

Ravunawa says the needle exchange initiative is among the key recommendations being assessed.

“One of the recommendations is to provide clean needles and syringes at a safe hub—not just handing them out, but also offering counselling and support for those vulnerable to drug use and those already addicted.”

Ravunawa says more countries have already adopted the program, and it will be up to our lawmakers to decide whether it should be implemented in Fiji.

“It has worked well in other countries, so we’re waiting to see what further recommendations the taskforce will make to the Ministry. Ultimately, Cabinet will need to make a decision on the policy.”

Head of Family Health Dr. Rachael Devi says restricted access to clean needles is believed to be fueling sharing and increasing the spread of the virus.

She adds that indirect evidence points to growing meth use in Fiji, with half of first-time users reportedly injecting the drug through used needle and syringes.

