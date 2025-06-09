Miss Fiji makes a comeback after 8 years

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The Miss Fiji Pageant will make a comeback after an eight-year hiatus this December in Suva, where the winner from this competition will represent Fiji at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant next year.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa launched the Miss Fiji and Miss Pacific Islands Pageant 2026 in Suva this morning.

The Minister says that the upcoming events will showcase the local economic activity, as well as demonstrate civic pride through creativity and community engagement.

He adds that the upcoming Miss Pacific Islands, which Fiji will host in Nadi next February, is also an exciting opportunity to generate economic activity across tourism and other related logistics.

Nalumisa states that interested Diasporas from Australia, New Zealand, and the United States will also be given a chance to go head-to-head for a chance to fly the Fijian flag at the next Miss Pacific Islands Pageant.

The Miss Fiji Pageant will see representatives from all major municipalities across the country vie for a chance to showcase Fiji to the rest of the Pacific.

The Miss Fiji Pageant will be held in Suva from the 10th to the 13th of December.

