Ministry to present a five-year narcotics strategy

A national counter-illicit narcotics strategy for 2023–2028 will be tabled to Cabinet next month for endorsement.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci says the purpose of the five-year strategy is to protect the health, safety, and security of the people of Fiji.

ACP Raikaci says the strategy will help people promote development and prevent and reduce social, economic, and environmental drug-related harm in Fiji now and in the future.

“With the Government of Fiji’s commitment to harm minimization, the balanced approach adopted in this strategy document is to guide its actions—strategies on demand reduction, supply reduction, and harm reduction that were adopted from the UNDOC framework recommendations on prevention and treatment to the Special Sessions of the UN General Assembly on the world drug problem in 2016.”



The strategy will act as a significant step forward in the fight against drug addiction and drug-related crime.

The proposed strategy will be put forward by the Ministry of Home Affairs.