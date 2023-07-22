Ministry assures more support for farmers

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is committed to bolstering agricultural production and improving the livelihoods of farmers.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna handed over a Solis 75RX 4WD tractor equipped with a 3-disc plough valued at $46,620.00 to the Narewa Farmers Cooperative.

Tunabuna encouraged the farmers to shift towards commercial farming and collaborate closely with Ministry staff to make the most of their land and explore new market opportunities.

Narewa Farmers Cooperative president Joave Turukawa expressed gratitude towards the Ministry for their support and stated that the tractor would not only improve the members’ livelihoods but also transform their farming practices into a sustainable business.

He says the group aims to venture into export markets by cultivating crops like eggplant, red fire chillies, okra, pawpaw, and tree orchards, including Green Pearl guava and breadfruit.

The tractor is provided under the Ministry’s Farm Mechanization Program, which will enable better land preparation and significantly enhance their production capacity.