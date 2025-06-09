Minister demands explanation from MSAF

[Source: File Photo/ Ro Filipe Tuisawau]

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has asked the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji to provide an explanation regarding allegations made against it by Goundar Shipping Limited.

The shipping company, through its Facebook page, has accused MSAF of gender inequality for allegedly revoking all licenses of one of its female captains, misuse of public funds by MSAF Board members, corruption, bias in vessel registration processes, and conflict of interest.

This afternoon, the Minister confirmed that he had spoken with MSAF and is awaiting a formal explanation.

However, the Minister clarified that his authority is limited to certain matters only.

“It would be improper and unethical for me to interfere in regulatory and compliance issues.”

The Minister reiterated that he is not the competent authority to decide on vessel registration, as this responsibility lies with MSAF.

He says MSAF is responsible for the assessment and determination in such matters.

Meanwhile, Ro Filipe also acknowledged the service provided by Goundar Shipping Limited.

FBC News has made attempts to get a comment from MSAF regarding the allegations, but these have been unsuccessful.

