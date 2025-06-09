Minister condemns vandalism at Hindu temples

[File Photo]

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, has condemned the recent acts of vandalism and sacrilege at Hindu temples in the Western Division, describing them as deeply troubling and unacceptable.

He emphasized that places of worship, regardless of faith, must always be respected, protected, and honored.

Singh adds that such acts are not only criminal but also a direct attack on the values of respect, peace, and religious harmony that are central to Fiji as a nation.

He warned that the government will not hesitate to take firm action against those response.

