Millions in Pacific still lack safe water

Millions in the Pacific still lack access to basic drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene services, according to a new report launched by WHO and UNICEF to mark World Water Week 2025.

Despite progress in urban and rural areas over the past five years, five million people remain without basic drinking water, and nine million live without adequate sanitation.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch warns that at the current pace, the Pacific will fall far short of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is unacceptable that in 2025, millions of people in the Pacific still lack something as basic as clean water, a toilet, or a place to wash their hands. Behind every statistic is a child at risk of disease, a family living with indignity, and a community left behind.”

WHO Representative to the South Pacific, Dr. Mark Jacobs, shared a similar sentiment.

“Access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene is one of the most powerful health measures we have. Yet too many Pacific families still live without these basics. Achieving universal WASH access is essential to safeguard health and build a more resilient Pacific.”

UNICEF and the WHO state that the report highlights deep inequalities, with rural communities, low-income families, children, and indigenous groups most at risk.

They add that urgent action is needed to accelerate investment, close gaps, and ensure no one is left behind.

