Media bring leaders closer to the people

For the first time, all major news organisations are joining forces to co-host live town hall meetings with senior government leaders.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad will face the public in Labasa, while senior ministers appear in Savusavu, in forums broadcast live across all media platforms.

The Fiji Sun, The Fiji Times, Mai TV, Fiji Live, CFL, FB and Fiji TV are working together under the Fiji Media Association (FMA) to make it happen.

FMA General Secretary and Mai TV News Director Stanley Simpson called it a watershed moment for media and democracy in Fiji.

He said the role of the media was more critical than ever in an age of fake news and misinformation.

Simpson added that the partnership sets aside commercial competition for the greater good of democratic dialogue.

Camera crews, editors, producers and engineers from rival outlets are working as one team.

The Savusavu forum takes place this Wednesday at 7:00 PM at the Hotel Grand Epic. The Labasa forum is on Thursday at 7:00 PM at the Fiji FA Conference Room.

Both events are backed by the US Embassy in Fiji.

The forums will tackle key issues in the Northern Division, such as economic development, infrastructure, rural services, education, healthcare, tourism and agriculture.

Community members will be able to ask direct questions. Ministers unable to attend may be contacted live or followed up in news coverage.

Simpson said it was time to move political dialogue beyond Suva and urban areas.

For too long, he added, rural voices haven’t been heard at the highest levels.

He also credited the repeal of the Media Industry Development Act in 2023.

Since its removal, there has been a more open environment for media collaboration and for focusing on serving the public interest.

Senior journalists from each outlet will moderate the sessions.

The FMA plans to host more forums across Fiji, aiming to rebuild trust in both the media and democratic institutions while setting a new regional standard for civic engagement.

