Man arrested for stealing $7000

A man has been charged with stealing over $7000 from an 80-year-old woman in Labasa.

Police state the victim had asked the 28-year-old man to help withdraw money from an ATM in February this year and provided her PIN.

The accused allegedly swapped his card with hers and repeatedly withdrew more than $7,000 from her account.

Police arrested him following the report and charged him with 11 counts of theft.

He appeared in Labasa Magistrates Court on Monday and has been remanded in custody.

He will reappear in court on September 1.

