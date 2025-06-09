Malimali granted leave for judicial review

Former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali in court today.

The former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali has been granted leave to apply for judicial review challenging her removal from office by the Suva High Court this morning.

The matter was called before Dane Tuiqereqere, where Malimali was represented by the lawyer Taniya Waqanika, while Deputy Solicitor Eliesa Tuiloma, Senior Legal Officer Pauliasi Nawaikula, and Principal Legal Officer Geraldine Naguilevu were the opposing counsel.

Justice Tuiqereqere stated that he was satisfied that Malimali has an arguable case.

He has also ordered the respondents to pay Malimali $1,500 for ancillary costs.

At the next court sitting, the subject of submissions and how the hearing will be conducted and the scope of the issue will be clarified.

The case is being brought under Section 5 of the FICAC Act 2007, Section 44 of the Interpretation Act 1967, and Sections 16, 81, 82, and 112 of the 2013 Constitution of the Republic of Fiji.

The matter will be called again next Monday, on the 28th.

