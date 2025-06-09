Life-saving services reach hundreds in Navua

Source: Supplied

Hundreds of people in Navua, Pacific Harbour, and Galoa received free medical services over the weekend during a major outreach event.

The medical camp was held at Lomary Secondary School and organized by the Sai Prema Foundation Fiji.

Residents accessed a wide range of services, including general medical consultations, dental care, and health screenings for heart and eye conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

Volunteers from Diabetes Fiji, WOWS Kids Fiji, the Fiji Cancer Society, and nurses from CWM Hospital and other centers provided counseling, blood sugar testing, and cancer awareness.

Specialist care was also available. Women received obstetrics and gynecology checks, and free medication was distributed by volunteer pharmacists.

The Sai Prema Foundation said the camp was part of its ongoing work to improve healthcare access in underserved areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.