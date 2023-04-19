Let revenue flow to WAF: World Bank

Performance issues, inefficiencies, and climate-related risks are impacting the Water Authority of Fiji’s (WAF) ability to deliver clean water to rural areas of Fiji, and planning gaps exist.

This has been highlighted in the World Bank’s 2023 Fiji Public Expenditure Report.

The report says this can also be attributed to the fact that the revenues from service delivery by WAF are not retained within the authority but absorbed back into government budgets, rendering WAF in a position of constant budgetary tension.

The recommendation is to self-contain WAF revenues for reinvestment in maintenance projects and have the government further invest where necessary.

The report also says that greater investment in Fiji’s ports should be made to attract and maintain revenue streams for the government, which will require significant investment from both the public and private sectors, while roads and vehicle infrastructure need to be maintained.

It also adds that Fiji’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels for its electricity and transport needs renders it highly exposed to international price volatility: improved investment in green and renewable energy (hydro, solar, and hybrid models) is key, particularly considering fuel accounts for half of Energy Fiji Limited.