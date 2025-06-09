Man arrested for alleged death of grandfather

[File Photo]

A man in his 20s is in police custody for allegedly causing the death of his 86-year-old grandfather.

Police say the incident occurred at the Navokadamu Settlement, Lutu, Wainibuka yesterday morning.

It is alleged the accused had seriously wounded his grandfather with a cane knife.

The matter was reported to Vunidawa Police, whereby crime officers were deployed.

The suspect was taken into custody where he is currently being questioned.

The investigation continues.

