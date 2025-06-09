Own goal costs Nadroga, Nadi holds Suva

[Source: Ba Football Association/Facebook]

The Nadroga football team had themselves to blame when they scored an own goal in the last minute to gift Ba one point at Lawaqa Park as the Extra Premier League clash ended in a 1-all draw.

Jack Tokaki scored for Nadroga in the 12th minute, as the hosts led throughout the match but could not maintain the lead in the final minute with an own goal.

In another match played today, Nadi held Suva 0-0 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

