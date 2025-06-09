New awareness drive for informal settlers

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Affairs Board is stepping up efforts to raise awareness among residents of informal settlements about land ownership and cultural identity amid increasing development pressures.

Speaking at the Lau Provincial Council meeting, iTaukei Affairs Board Deputy Chief Executive Josefa Toganivalu says many informal settlements are located on valuable land that landowning units are now seeking for future development.

“We are planning an awareness campaign, especially for those in informal settlements, including urban areas, to help them stay connected to their identity and roots.”

Article continues after advertisement

Toganivalu adds that as more landowners move to retain and develop their land, the space available for informal settlements is shrinking.

“This is something we have been raising across the country, there is a real limit to residing in informal settlements that people need to be aware of.”

The awareness program, Toganivalu says, aims to help residents understand their cultural ties and legal rights, amid the growing challenges of land use and urban migration.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.