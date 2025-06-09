Ikanivere credits team effort as Fiji down Scotland

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere says the hard work of the past two weeks paid off when they faced Scotland yesterday.

The Flying Fijians secured a 29-14 victory over Scotland in a spirited Test match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This marks the third time Fiji has beaten Scotland in Suva.

Ikanivere recalled that the last time the two teams clashed in 2017, he was at Queen Victoria School listening to the commentary on the radio.

He says experiencing this win in front of a capacity crowd is a great feeling.

“We grateful to the crowd for coming out in numbers. Great to see the crowd getting the Mexican wave in. The former President and Tui Macuata (Ratu Wiliame Katonivere) said that there are only a few things that brings Fijians together and rugby is one. It was great to see everyone enjoying themselves and enjoying Fiji.”

Ikanivere thanked his teammates for addressing the loose ends from the match against Australia last week and not repeating the mistakes.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had also joined fans at the HFC Bank Stadium to witness the Fiji Water Flying Fijians high-energy test match against the Scottish.

Rabuka thanked the team for their performance and praised the fans for their strong support.

