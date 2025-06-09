Police reviews use of force policy with UN support

[Source: UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji/ Facebook]

A high-level consultation on the revision of the Fiji Police Force’s Use of Force Policy concluded last week.

The Force held the consultation in collaboration with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, with support from the UN Development Programme and UN Women under the UN Joint Peacebuilding Fund.

This consultation, which brought together 30 senior police officers, marks a crucial step in the comprehensive review of the policy.

Article continues after advertisement



ACP Aporosa Lutunauga [Source: UN Human Rights Pacific/ Facebook]

The aim is to align it with Fiji’s human rights obligations under international treaties and the Government’s Restore Blue initiative.

The policy’s review includes adopting a new operational guidance and training tool: the Tactical Options Framework.



[Source: UN Human Rights Pacific/ Facebook]

This framework, introduced by the New Zealand Police, enhances decision-making to ensure that the use of force is reasonable, necessary, and proportionate.

The policy also incorporates the Perceived Cumulative Assessment using the Threat, Exposure, Necessity, Response model, and includes clear definitions, accountability mechanisms, and safeguards for vulnerable populations.

Planning, Research, and Doctrine head ACP Aporosa Lutunauga stated they are dedicated to fostering a Fiji where their values of professionalism, integrity, respect, inclusiveness, courage, and compassion are reflected in their everyday practices and decisions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.