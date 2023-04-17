Significant rainfall in 24 hours: WAF

Waila treatment plant

The Water Authority of Fiji has recorded a significant amount of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with 62 millimeters recorded in the Waimanu and 68 millimeters in the Savura Creek catchment.

Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan has expressed optimism that if the rainfall continues, the restriction on water usage may be lifted.

He states that heavy rainfall in the Suva area has allowed WAF to maintain healthy levels of water in the pumping stations.

Dr. Chanan says WAF is extracting close to normal volumes of water.

“And we are extracting close to normal volumes today. Our aim today is to reach the full production level of 170 million liters. So for both plants at Tamavua and Waila, production is close to normal.”

Dr. Chanan says in order to fully reach normal production levels, WAF still requires additional rainfall.

“So we will review the situation on Wednesday afternoon with the hydrology team, and if all goes well and if we do have more replenishing rain, we will be able to lift the prohibition notice in a couple of days.”

Meanwhile, WAF also has plans to upgrade all water pumps and electrical systems to prevent any impact on water flow during breakdowns.