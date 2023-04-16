WAF Board resigns, former chair disappointed

The Water Authority of Fiji Board has resigned as of April 3rd.

Former Board Chair Bhavesh Kumar confirmed this while speaking to FBC News from Australia today.

He made the comments after Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to dismiss the Fiji First appointed WAF Board for its failure to deal effectively with the ongoing water crisis in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

In the statement, the FLP party leader says that the board has kept its silence for too long, leaving it to the chief executive officer to face the public, adding that the best they have done so far is to suggest everyone buy a water tank.



Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry

The Labour Party Leader also says that he has been advised that the current Board chair is an Australian citizen who spends more time outside of Fiji, adding that, simply put, the required focus and leadership are not there.

He also says that if the government were serious, it would not permit such appointments to continue, given the suffering of the people.



Former Board Chair Bhavesh Kumar

However, the former Board Chair says they were asked to resign, and they have done that as of April 3rd.

He says that prior to their resignation, they put in an investment of $300 million to resolve the water issue between Lami and Nausori Corridor.

He says the project is expected to be commissioned by July and fully online by the end of this year.

“He should understand that a $300m project does not happen overnight. The planning and everything into this was done seven years ago which was done by the previous government. And the funding for that is being done by ADB bank and Fiji Government. Our foresight and planning this project is going to resolve the water issue for the whole Lami to Nausori for the next 50 year plus the option of expanding the plant so the next 150 years there will be no issues in Suva and this is the previous government’s work that we have done.”

Kumar says this type of projects don’t happen overnight.

Meanwhile, the Water Authority is awaiting the announcement of a new board by the government.

We have also sought comments from the Public Works Minister, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.