Over 90 percent traditional titles filled

Following the installation of Lau’s paramount Chief, the province has filled more than 90 percent of its traditional titles.

This is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and its supporting arms to fill all vacant traditional titles across the country.

At the Provincial Council meeting on Friday, members were informed that 94 percent of the titles have now been filled.

This includes about 215 Turaga ni Mataqali roles, 70 Turaga ni Yavusa, and 10 Turaga iTaukei positions.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu said the installation of the Lau High Chief brings hope for the province to unite and support leadership in driving development forward.

