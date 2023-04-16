Residents still concerned over intermittent water supply

Dr. Amit Chanan says they will continue to provide water carting trucks in the affected areas.

Residents in the greater Suva-Nausori corridor are still concerned with the intermittent water supply.

Cunningham resident Mohammed Ishrat says they have been experiencing this issue since the beginning of this year.

“It’s been more than a month, since January, I think, and it’s very hard, especially since this is our fasting month and we are expecting Eid next weekend. When we wake up in the morning, we don’t have water, and the same thing happens in the afternoon, even during the day”.

Makoi resident Hem Chand also shared similar sentiments.

“It’s been two weeks, and we have been facing big water issues. Most of the time, the water is shut off. Especially when we want to have our shower, the main time, the water is shut off in the afternoon, it comes back on in the morning, and sometimes there is no water during the whole day.”

The Water Authority of Fiji states that there is not enough rainwater to replenish levels at the catchment areas.

It says the decrease in rainfall is likely to continue in the coming months.

According to Chief Executive, Dr. Amit Chanan, they will continue to provide water carting trucks in the affected areas.

He adds that they have also sought ways to assist those who cannot get access to this service.

“Because of informal settlements, water carts can’t get all the way into those streets; their request to us was if we could somehow supply water through taps, be it for a few hours that would be better than carts that can’t get to their houses and carting buckets up and down.”

Meanwhile, the Authority says water restrictions remain in effect, prohibiting the use of water for car washing, gardening, new turf irrigation, swimming pool top-ups, and washing hard surfaces like driveways and footpaths.

