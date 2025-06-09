Skin cancer rates steady at Twomey Hospital

Twomey Hospital [File Photo]

The Acting Medical Superintendent of Twomey Hospital says they are managing skin cancer cases well, as there has been no noticeable increase in new cases.

Dr. Emosi Bayanivalu adds that this shows people are becoming more aware of the importance of prevention and are taking the necessary measures to protect themselves.

Skin cancer is a disease caused by the abnormal growth of skin cells, usually due to too much sun exposure or damage from UV rays.

He says the hospital will continue to support awareness efforts and encourage early detection.

“I would say it’s somewhere there, not really increasing. But in terms of figures, it’s better to compare to the rest of the Western Pacific region to be able to know whether it’s increasing or we are somewhere there.”

Dr. Bayanivalu also says Twomey Hospital sees approximately 300 patients each day, with many cases being quite complex.

He adds that it is more efficient for the hospital to focus on these complicated cases, while simpler ones are referred from nearby health facilities and health centers.

With the emergence of new diseases, Dr. Bayanivalu emphasizes that the hospital remains committed to continuously upskilling and training its staff and doctors to ensure they can continue delivering services effectively.

