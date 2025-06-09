Darshani breaks barriers in cane fields

Anupma Darshani

A 32-year-old single mother and farmer in Coqeloa, Labasa, is proving that women can lead regardless of age or experience.

Anupma Darshani is a well-known figure among farmers for her expertise in record keeping, harvesting, and understanding their needs.

She currently serves as a crucial link between farmers and the mill, and her journey began after leaving school at 18.

But despite facing her challenges, Anupma Darshani never backed down and continued to persevere, looking after the farm after the passing of both her parents.

“I like to do farming even though I am alone, but I like doing farming. Farming is my hobby, and like, I’m also the Sardar of this small gang. It’s a bit far from town, but still I’m happy with my farming. Like sometimes it’s hard for me to find laborers, but at least sometimes I am able to find some laborers; otherwise, if there is no labor, then I am alone doing the work on my farm.”

Darshani says that loading cane has been one of her greatest challenges as a woman, but with the help of other farmers, the supply of cane continues.

Another farmer, Naibuka Vuli, says as a new farmer in the area, he has been learning a lot from Darshani in terms of loading cane and the process to follow from the farm to the mill.

“Cane farming needs commitments, and we always look out for each other. It’s so remote, but we still manage. So we are thankful that the railway is reaching out to farms, but I believe this is an industry that we need to maintain.’

Coqeloa has been home to the majority of cane farmers ever since the Girmit era, and it is still an active area of cane production for the Labasa FSC mill.

