SODELPA Leader urges racial harmony

Social Democratic Party Leader Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

Social Democratic Party Leader Aseri Radrodro has expressed sadness over the unprovoked attack on the Samabula Shiv Mandir in Suva on Friday.

Radrodro, in his capacity as SODELPA Leader and Minister for Education, is calling for the swift denunciation and handling of such criminal activity by the necessary authorities.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when an individual entered the temple through a side entrance with an iron rod, damaging deities, some of which are nearly 100 years old.

Article continues after advertisement

He is urging all parents, guardians, and youths to respect the constitutional and universal rights of people to choose their religion and co-exist in harmony.

Radrodro, as a Christian, states that he is deeply concerned and saddened that someone decided to carry out such an act that immediately and negatively impacts race relations.

He adds that due to the illogical and poor decision-making of one individual, everyone must again address the safety and security of all races and religions in Fiji and confront problems that manifest in such despicable and destructive acts.

Radrodro stresses that in an already divided world, there is no need for any insane act like this to threaten the peace in Fiji.

He says he denounces the acts of sacrilege and calls on youths, parents, guardians, teachers, and faith-based communities to share the importance of ensuring lasting peace.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.